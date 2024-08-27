AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 64.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in WesBanco by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 257.0% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 27.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $161,908.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,405.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

WesBanco Stock Performance

WesBanco stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,424. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.84. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $234.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

