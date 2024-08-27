AMG National Trust Bank Sells 15,052 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.02. 433,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,076. The firm has a market cap of $466.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $23.46.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.