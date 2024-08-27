AMG National Trust Bank Sells 359 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in BlackRock by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.07.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total value of $9,434,479.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,527,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,042 shares of company stock worth $68,587,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $17.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $882.84. 416,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $828.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $805.30. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $885.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

