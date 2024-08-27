AMI Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,011 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 10.9% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $31,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded up $10.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $580.01. The company had a trading volume of 420,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,440. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $571.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.