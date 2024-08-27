AMI Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,914 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,821,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,595. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

