AMI Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. 788,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

