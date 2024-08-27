AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,714 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,302 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,523,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,220. The company has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $121.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

