ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 15,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $881.58 million during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

