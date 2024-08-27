ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 293.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ANA Price Performance

ANA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. ANA has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

