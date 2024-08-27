Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Short Interest Update

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Anritsu Price Performance
Shares of Anritsu stock remained flat at $6.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. Anritsu has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $9.62.
Anritsu Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anritsu
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold For 2025 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Anritsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anritsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.