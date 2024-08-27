Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Short Interest Update

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Anritsu Price Performance

Shares of Anritsu stock remained flat at $6.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. Anritsu has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

Anritsu Company Profile

Anritsu Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells electronic measurement instruments and systems for various communications applications in Japan and internationally. It operates through Test and Measurement, Products Quality Assurance, and Others segments. The company's test and measurement products include bit error rate tester and sampling oscilloscope; mobile/wireless communications measuring instruments, such as base station analyzers, Bluetooth and WLAN testers, cable and antenna analyzers, channel emulators/fading simulators, conformance test systems, handset one box testers, land mobile radio products, passive intermodulation analyzers, shield boxes/chambers, and signaling testers; optical measuring instruments comprising OTDRs, optical loss test set/light source/optical power meter products, optical spectrum analyzers, video inspection probes, and accessories; RF microwave measuring instruments, such as peripheral equipment, and power meters and sensors; signal generators; and signal/spectrum analyzers, vector network analyzers, and transport and ethernet testing products.

