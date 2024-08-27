Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 607.0% from the July 31st total of 394,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Apollomics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Apollomics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APLM

Apollomics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Apollomics

Shares of APLM traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. 444,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Apollomics has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apollomics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Apollomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.