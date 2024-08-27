Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Down to $4.92

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $4.79. Applied Digital shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 313,152 shares.

APLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $620.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 4.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Applied Digital by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 381.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

