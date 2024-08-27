APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 23,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APT Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APTY traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.00. 3,713,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,645. APT Systems has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.00.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc, a fintech company, creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

