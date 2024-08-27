ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.43 Million

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, ArbDoge AI has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. ArbDoge AI has a market capitalization of $43.43 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArbDoge AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ArbDoge AI Token Profile

ArbDoge AI’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. ArbDoge AI’s official message board is medium.com/@arbdogeai. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,008 with 174,455,896,934,211,008 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is down -9.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $5,547,095.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

