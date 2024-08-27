ARCA biopharma Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 3rd (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 3rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 30th.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABIO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.81. 495,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,719. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.91. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

ARCA biopharma Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ARCA biopharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARCA biopharma

Insider Activity at ARCA biopharma

In other ARCA biopharma news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,737.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 492,997 shares of company stock worth $1,667,418. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $59,395,000. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,801,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,731,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.