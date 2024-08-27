Argent Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,214.1% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 237,934 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 155,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,829. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $171.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,259 shares of company stock valued at $37,948,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.