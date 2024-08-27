Argent Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 2.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Fair Isaac worth $79,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 891.8% in the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $38,037,731. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO traded up $8.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,745.38. 72,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,593.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,383.45. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $1,818.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,515.82.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

