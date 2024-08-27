Aries Wealth Management Buys Shares of 891 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $874,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $4,039,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,437,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,620,907.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $4,039,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,437,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,620,907.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,964 shares of company stock valued at $35,273,059 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,711,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.13.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

