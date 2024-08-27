Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 690,366 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 174,993 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $64,422.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,207 shares of company stock valued at $168,768. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EDIT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,970. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $318.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

