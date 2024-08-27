Aries Wealth Management Sells 255 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aries Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,589,000 after purchasing an additional 448,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,919 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,726,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,066,000 after acquiring an additional 185,999 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,865,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,386,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.27. 2,694,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,166. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

