ARK Investment Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Mobileye Global stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. 2,337,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,158. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MBLY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MBLY

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.