ARK Investment Management LLC Has $141,000 Stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,043 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter valued at $2,055,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 122,480 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 136,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 108,490 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 53,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

KODK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. 299,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,571. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

Eastman Kodak Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.