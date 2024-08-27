ARK Investment Management LLC Takes $5.37 Million Position in Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.67% of Proshares Ether Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Proshares Ether Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:EETH traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,256. Proshares Ether Strategy ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $93.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42.

The ProShares Ether Strategy ETF (EETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking exposure to the price movements of ether (ETH). The fund’s primary investment is USD cash-settled, front-month ether futures contracts EETH was launched on Oct 2, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.

