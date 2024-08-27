Ark Self Reported Market Cap Hits $60.14 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Ark has a total market cap of $60.14 million and $8.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000838 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000603 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001374 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,050,458 coins and its circulating supply is 183,050,478 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

