Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 91.3% in August

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the July 31st total of 1,550,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of AABB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,532,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Asia Broadband has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

