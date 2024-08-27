Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 91.3% in August

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the July 31st total of 1,550,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Stock Performance
Shares of AABB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,532,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Asia Broadband has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
About Asia Broadband
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Broadband
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold For 2025 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.