Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Down 91.7% in August

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ATLCP traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. 1,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,590. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

