Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 511 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,855,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM stock traded up $5.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.75. The company had a trading volume of 652,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.70. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $159.04 and a one year high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

