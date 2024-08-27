Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,190 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 3,718.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 167,146 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,038,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 91,836 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,337. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

