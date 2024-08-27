Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. 9,886,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,286. The company has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

