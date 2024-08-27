Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 333,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 97,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 201,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR remained flat at $50.35 on Tuesday. 535,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,943. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $50.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

