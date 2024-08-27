Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 76,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $597,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 562,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after buying an additional 116,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,283,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,006,000 after buying an additional 31,453 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. 721,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

