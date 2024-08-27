Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its position in KLA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 1.7 %

KLAC traded up $13.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $812.79. The company had a trading volume of 686,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,470. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $805.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $744.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

