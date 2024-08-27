Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $196.83. 223,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,595. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.37 and a 200 day moving average of $185.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.