Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average is $79.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

