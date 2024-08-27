Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock remained flat at $61.52 during trading on Tuesday. 1,059,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $61.78.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

