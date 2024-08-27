Audius (AUDIO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.45 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $173.01 million and $13.45 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,277,757,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,616,147 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

