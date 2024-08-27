Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP David Kwon Sells 846 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $275.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.