Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP David Kwon Sells 846 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADPGet Free Report) VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $275.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

