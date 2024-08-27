AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,350,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,338,000 after purchasing an additional 129,193 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 2,714.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,267,000 after buying an additional 115,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $11.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,168.44. 21,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,022.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,972.42. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

