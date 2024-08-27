Avalanche Price Tops $26.17 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.59 billion and approximately $291.29 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $26.17 or 0.00041600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,850,246 coins and its circulating supply is 404,847,146 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

