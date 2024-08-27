Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 3,769.5% from the July 31st total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 36.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avalon GloboCare Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ ALBT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 86,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.32. Avalon GloboCare has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

