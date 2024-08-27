Axie Infinity Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $735.83 million and approximately $30.08 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.94 or 0.00007996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,067,172 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,036,536.58454353 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.01474623 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 470 active market(s) with $27,494,272.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

