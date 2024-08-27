Bailard Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 423,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

