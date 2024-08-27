Bailard Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Pentair stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 679,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

