Bailard Inc. Decreases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $40.27. 99,730 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.