Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,660 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,254,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $927,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average is $141.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $172.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

