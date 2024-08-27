Bailard Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.10% of Insight Enterprises worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,149,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,700,000 after acquiring an additional 467,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $58,687,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,398,000 after buying an additional 321,780 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $56,128,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $33,765,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.08. 164,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,473. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.95. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.34 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 453,489 shares of company stock worth $87,311,289. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

