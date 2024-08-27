Bailard Inc. Has $624,000 Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NMRK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

