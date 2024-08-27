Bailard Inc. Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.72. 951,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,232 shares of company stock worth $1,912,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.