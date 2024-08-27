Bailard Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unilever Stock Performance
UL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.66. 1,849,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,076. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
