Bailard Inc. Purchases 3,800 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PK. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PK traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

